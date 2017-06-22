PennDOT to Phase In Newly-designed Driver Licenses, Identification Cards
As part of ongoing security enhancements, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has updated the design and enhanced the security features of its driver license and identification card products. PennDOT entered a new contract with MorphoTrust USA in August of 2015 for the design and issuance of Driver License and Identification cards.
