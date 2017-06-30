Paterno family drops lawsuit against NCAA over Freeh report

President Donald Trump launched a crude Twitter attack on the brains, looks and temperament of a female TV personality Thursday, drawing bipartisan howls of outrage and leaving fellow Republicans beseeching him:... President Donald Trump launched a crude Twitter attack on the brains, looks and temperament of a female TV personality Thursday, drawing bipartisan howls of outrage and leaving fellow Republicans beseeching him: Stop, please just stop. The parents of a Utah man imprisoned in Venezuela a year ago as of Friday fear their son will die in a Caracas jail amid growing volatility in the South American country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.