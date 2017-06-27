Pa. Senate revives effort to rename Market Street Bridge

The Pennsylvania Senate has revived an effort to rename a portion of the Market Street Bridge over the Susquehanna River as the Senator Harold Mowery Market Street Bridge after the late Cumberland County senator. The Pennsylvania Senate has revived an effort to rename a portion of the Market Street Bridge over the Susquehanna River as the Senator Harold Mowery Market Street Bridge after the late Cumberland County senator.

