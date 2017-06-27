Pa. Senate revives effort to rename Market Street Bridge
The Pennsylvania Senate has revived an effort to rename a portion of the Market Street Bridge over the Susquehanna River as the Senator Harold Mowery Market Street Bridge after the late Cumberland County senator. The Pennsylvania Senate has revived an effort to rename a portion of the Market Street Bridge over the Susquehanna River as the Senator Harold Mowery Market Street Bridge after the late Cumberland County senator.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Impeach Tom Wolf
|Jun 22
|Overtaxed
|1
|Hey
|Jun 18
|hey
|1
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Jun 18
|GenePInquisitor
|221
|What does Trump mean for America?
|Jun 11
|US Army Vet
|1
|Hey Jeffrey Lord
|Jun 11
|US Army Vet
|1
|Pension solution
|Jun 10
|Overtaxed
|1
|Klan plans rallies in Pa. (Aug '06)
|Jun 3
|Fitus T Bluster
|378
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC