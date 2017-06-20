Pa. court rules in favor of access to policea
Pa.'s Supreme Court granted public access to dash camera footage unless police can prove it amounts to criminal investigative material. Pennsylvania court rules in favor of access to police videos Pa.'
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey
|Jun 18
|hey
|1
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Jun 18
|GenePInquisitor
|221
|What does Trump mean for America?
|Jun 11
|US Army Vet
|1
|Hey Jeffrey Lord
|Jun 11
|US Army Vet
|1
|Pension solution
|Jun 10
|Overtaxed
|1
|Klan plans rallies in Pa. (Aug '06)
|Jun 3
|Fitus T Bluster
|378
|Tempers erupt, police called to Susquehanna Twp... (Nov '13)
|May '17
|RealFrank
|2
