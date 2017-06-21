Pa. court limits use of funds from fracking ona
Pa. court limits use of funds from fracking on public land It's another major court decision won by environmentalists in challenges that grew out of the Marcellus Shale boom. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2tNlt2A HARRISBURG, Pa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Impeach Tom Wolf
|3 hr
|Overtaxed
|1
|Hey
|Jun 18
|hey
|1
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Jun 18
|GenePInquisitor
|221
|What does Trump mean for America?
|Jun 11
|US Army Vet
|1
|Hey Jeffrey Lord
|Jun 11
|US Army Vet
|1
|Pension solution
|Jun 10
|Overtaxed
|1
|Klan plans rallies in Pa. (Aug '06)
|Jun 3
|Fitus T Bluster
|378
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC