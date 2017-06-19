MLK Leadership Development Institute will hold graduation
The Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Development Institute of Greater Harrisburg will hold graduation for its 2017 class at 5 p.m. June 25 at St. Paul Baptist Church, 1201 N. 17th St., Harrisburg.
