Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Development Institute holds graduation for its class of 2017
The Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Development Institute of Greater Harrisburg on June 25 celebrated commencement for its class of 2017. Music was provided by the Interdenominational Ministers Conference Citywide Mass Choir with appearances by minister Danny Fordham and soloist Diane Wilson-Bedford.
