Local Flavor: Beef Round-Up makes dinner a snap
One recipe, Steak and Potato Round-Up, led her to the finals of the Pennsylvania Beef Cook-Off in Harrisburg several years ago. Shaffer, 65, got the recipe from her mom, the late Margaret Killiany, but made it her own.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Impeach Tom Wolf
|Jun 22
|Overtaxed
|1
|Hey
|Jun 18
|hey
|1
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Jun 18
|GenePInquisitor
|221
|What does Trump mean for America?
|Jun 11
|US Army Vet
|1
|Hey Jeffrey Lord
|Jun 11
|US Army Vet
|1
|Pension solution
|Jun 10
|Overtaxed
|1
|Klan plans rallies in Pa. (Aug '06)
|Jun 3
|Fitus T Bluster
|378
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC