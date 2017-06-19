Largest black bear ever in Lancaster County relocated to Dauphin County
A 550-pound black bear was darted with tranquilizers and moved from Lancaster County to Dauphin County on Thursday afternoon. According to LancasterOnline.com , the large, male bruin - the largest ever documented in Lancaster County - was captured near Leola, about 7 miles east of the city of Lancaster.
