Id's Hit Forensic Series the Coroner: I Speak for the Dead Returns for Season 2
They say that death is in the details, and coroner Graham Hetrick knows this to be true. In Investigation Discovery's THE CORONER: I SPEAK FOR THE DEAD, Hetrick shares the most compelling homicide cases from his 26 years as the Coroner of Dauphin County, Pa.
