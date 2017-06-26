Hoverboard Causes Major Fire in Rivera Beach, Florida
Ten people in Rivera Beach, Florida, were displaced from their home after a hoverboard caused a fire. According to a WPTV news report , resident Cheryl Wade said the hoverboard was charging in a bedroom for a few minutes when it began to emit smoke and caught fire.
