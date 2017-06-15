Harrisburg woman shot while sitting on porch
A Harrisburg woman was shot while sitting on her porch on the 300 block of Hummel Street on Wednesday, police say. When Harrisburg Police arrived at the scene, they found a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
