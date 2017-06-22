Harrisburg Police asking for $65,000 for updated protective riot gear
A shield, a helmet, a stick and sometimes a gas mask is all that currently protects Harrisburg police officers during a protest or rally. Harrisburg Police Captain Deric Moody said, "If you look at our normal load out, there's nothing really protecting us outside of that little, tiny shield."
