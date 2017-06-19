Harrisburg man will serve 35-70 years in prison for rape of a child

A Harrisburg man convicted of raping a child and other related sexual offenses will serve 35-70 years in prison. Luis Cruz was convicted by a Dauphin County jury on June 7. He was found guilty of sexually assaulting a girl for a one-year period from 2007 and 2008, when she was between 8 and 9 years old.

