Harrisburg man pleads guilty to promoting prositution

A Harrisburg man will serve 1-3 years in state prison after pleading guilty to promoting prostitution, encouraging prostitution and transporting prostitutes, the Dauphin County District Attorney's Office announced today. According to the District Attorney's Office, Boone was arrested on Dec. 30, 2016 as part of a vice investigation by the Swatara Township Police Department.

