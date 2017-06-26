Harrisburg man accused of raping 16-year-old girl in car
An 18-year-old Harrisburg man is facing multiple felony charges for the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl, police say. On June 13, Lower Paxton Township Police arrested Anthony Caraballo, of the 3300 block of Union Deposit Road, and charged him with one count each of Rape, Sexual Assault, Unlawful Contact with a Minor and Corruption of Minors.
