Harrisburg Loses Again on Abortion Buffer Zone Law

The court also amended its original opinion to clarify that the Liberty Counsel plaintiffs need only show they are being harmed by restrictions on their protected free speech, and then the burden shifts to the City to justify its law. If the City cannot meet the Constitution's high bar by proving that restricting the peaceful speech of Liberty Counsel's clients is actually necessary, then the plaintiffs are entitled to an injunction blocking the buffer zone law.

