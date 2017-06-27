Harrisburg Catholic Charities invites public to documentary...
A panel of refugees will share their stories and answer questions following the screening of a new documentary about the refugee crisis Thursday night at the Cardinal Keeler Center, 4800 Union Deposit Road. The event, organized by Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Harrisburg and the Diocesan Commission on Catholic Social Doctrine, will be held at 7 p.m. It will begin with the screening of "Warehoused: The Forgotten Refugees of Dadaab," a soon-to-be-released documentary that explores the struggles of protracted, or "warehoused," refugees that have been confined to a camp for five years or more.
