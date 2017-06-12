Harrisburg Brewers Fest returns with 40 breweries, food trucks and live music
This year, tickets to the event which is taking place June 17 in Harrisburg, are still available. In the past the festival was broken into two sessions, but this year organizers have have made it into a longer, one-session event, running from 2-7 p.m. If you're looking for a Father's Day gift for your beer-loving dad, this just might be the perfect present.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey
|13 hr
|hey
|1
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|16 hr
|GenePInquisitor
|221
|What does Trump mean for America?
|Jun 11
|US Army Vet
|1
|Hey Jeffrey Lord
|Jun 11
|US Army Vet
|1
|Pension solution
|Jun 10
|Overtaxed
|1
|Klan plans rallies in Pa. (Aug '06)
|Jun 3
|Fitus T Bluster
|378
|Tempers erupt, police called to Susquehanna Twp... (Nov '13)
|May '17
|RealFrank
|2
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC