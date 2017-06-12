Harrisburg Brewers Fest returns with ...

Harrisburg Brewers Fest returns with 40 breweries, food trucks and live music

This year, tickets to the event which is taking place June 17 in Harrisburg, are still available. In the past the festival was broken into two sessions, but this year organizers have have made it into a longer, one-session event, running from 2-7 p.m. If you're looking for a Father's Day gift for your beer-loving dad, this just might be the perfect present.

