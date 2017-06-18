Flying Squirrelsa broadcaster Sam Ravech following in fathera s footsteps
Richmond Flying Squirrels' broadcaster Sam Ravech is beginning a new career in the River City calling minor league baseball games. Fresh out of Pepperdine University, the 22 year old has earned his current position, yet will recognize some luck was involved to land in the Commonwealth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey
|Sun
|hey
|1
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Sun
|GenePInquisitor
|221
|What does Trump mean for America?
|Jun 11
|US Army Vet
|1
|Hey Jeffrey Lord
|Jun 11
|US Army Vet
|1
|Pension solution
|Jun 10
|Overtaxed
|1
|Klan plans rallies in Pa. (Aug '06)
|Jun 3
|Fitus T Bluster
|378
|Tempers erupt, police called to Susquehanna Twp... (Nov '13)
|May '17
|RealFrank
|2
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC