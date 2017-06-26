'Fight for $15' members rally in Harrisburg for higher minimum wage

Fast-food cooks, cashiers and other underpaid workers rallied Monday in Harrisburg, targeting Jimmy John's for not adopting a $15/hour minimum wage. They met at 11 a.m. at the Capitol to talk to state legislators, then gathered in front of the Jimmy John's at 219 N. 2nd St. around 1:30 p.m. to bring more attention to the subject of minimum wage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.