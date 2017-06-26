'Fight for $15' members rally in Harrisburg for higher minimum wage
Fast-food cooks, cashiers and other underpaid workers rallied Monday in Harrisburg, targeting Jimmy John's for not adopting a $15/hour minimum wage. They met at 11 a.m. at the Capitol to talk to state legislators, then gathered in front of the Jimmy John's at 219 N. 2nd St. around 1:30 p.m. to bring more attention to the subject of minimum wage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Impeach Tom Wolf
|Jun 22
|Overtaxed
|1
|Hey
|Jun 18
|hey
|1
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Jun 18
|GenePInquisitor
|221
|What does Trump mean for America?
|Jun 11
|US Army Vet
|1
|Hey Jeffrey Lord
|Jun 11
|US Army Vet
|1
|Pension solution
|Jun 10
|Overtaxed
|1
|Klan plans rallies in Pa. (Aug '06)
|Jun 3
|Fitus T Bluster
|378
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC