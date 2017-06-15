Father-son duo rob a man at gunpoint in front of Harrisburg home

A father and son duo are behind bars after robbing a man in front of their Harrisburg home and impersonating police. Angel Melendez, 34 and and Peter Carter, 18, both of Harrisburg are charged with Robbery, Conspiracy to commit robbery and Impersonating a public servant after an they robbed a man on their porch along the 1800 block of Herr Street while wearing hats and shirts with "police" written on them.

