Fairview Township police arrest 4 suspects for drug-related offenses

Jesse Bupp, 24, of New Cumberland, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia following an incident at a motel on Limekiln Road, New Cumberland. Mario Guardascione, 22, of Harrisburg, was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop in the 100 block of Limekiln Road.

