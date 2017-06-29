Endangering a child's life now a felo...

Endangering a child's life now a felony in Pennsylvania

Little Heath Ryder's parents were on hand Thursday morning to watch Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf sign a new law setting harsher penalties for child endangerment Ryders watch Gov. Wolf sign law that will become their young son's legacy Little Heath Ryder's parents were on hand Thursday morning to watch Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf sign a new law setting harsher penalties for child endangerment Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2u3XmO8 Mark and Shelly Ryder of Amberson will be in Harrisburg on Thursday, June 29, to witness the signing of legislation that will make endangering the life of a child a felony.

