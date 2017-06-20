Don't expect Harrisburg to help pay f...

Don't expect Harrisburg to help pay for Philly's new PFT contract

Congratulations are due the School District of Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers for finally ending a four-year stalemate and agreeing on a new contract. But don't spend too much time celebrating because the document won't be worth the paper it's written on if there's no money to pay for the $395 million, three-year deal.

