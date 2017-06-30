Centre Wildlife Saves Ailing Tundra Swan
In early June, a weak, starved and ailing swan landed in the grass near a business on East College Avenue. Far from its usual summer home in northern Canada, this lone bird, a tundra swan, had fallen behind its flock of travel companions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Penn Waste Sucks! Reply to this post to let th... (Jun '06)
|5 hr
|Mike m
|3
|Impeach Tom Wolf
|Jun 22
|Overtaxed
|1
|Hey
|Jun 18
|hey
|1
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Jun 18
|GenePInquisitor
|221
|What does Trump mean for America?
|Jun 11
|US Army Vet
|1
|Hey Jeffrey Lord
|Jun 11
|US Army Vet
|1
|Pension solution
|Jun 10
|Overtaxed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC