Card skimming devices discovered at Harrisburg gas station
On June 2nd, Susquehanna Township Police were called to the Sunoco Gas Station on North Front Street in Harrisburg for a report of credit card skimming devices. There were two devices found installed inside of the pumps that connected directly to the credit card readers.
