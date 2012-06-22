5 years after Sandusky conviction, many unresolved issues
In this June 22, 2012, file photo, former Penn State University assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky, center, leaves in custody after being found guilty of child sexual abuse charges at the Centre County Courthouse in Bellefonte, Pa. On Thursday, June 22, 2017, five years after Sandusky was found guilty, his appeal is just one of many issues related to the scandal that are still working their way through the courts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Impeach Tom Wolf
|18 hr
|Overtaxed
|1
|Hey
|Jun 18
|hey
|1
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Jun 18
|GenePInquisitor
|221
|What does Trump mean for America?
|Jun 11
|US Army Vet
|1
|Hey Jeffrey Lord
|Jun 11
|US Army Vet
|1
|Pension solution
|Jun 10
|Overtaxed
|1
|Klan plans rallies in Pa. (Aug '06)
|Jun 3
|Fitus T Bluster
|378
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC