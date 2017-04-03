Which states have the most dog bites?
The number of insurance claims for dog bites increased by 18 percent in 2016, according to an annual report released this week by the Insurance Information Institute and State Farm. The 18,123 dog bite claims filed in 2016 let to a total payout of $612.5 million - one third of all payments on homeowner liability claims.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Kennedy Fried Chicken (Feb '13)
|22 hr
|capital city
|17
|Homeowners feel costly bite of copper theft (Aug '14)
|Apr 6
|Freeland proud
|2
|Blizzard of March 2017: Why No Snow Emergency ...
|Mar 14
|A bunch of bull
|1
|Court reprimands Erie magistrate Carney (Jan '14)
|Mar 10
|Porky
|10
|Gettysburg professor arrested for arranging sex... (Aug '14)
|Mar '17
|Davenport
|44
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Mar '17
|GeneIsTheEssenceO...
|177
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|117
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC