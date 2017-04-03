Which states have the most dog bites?

Which states have the most dog bites?

The number of insurance claims for dog bites increased by 18 percent in 2016, according to an annual report released this week by the Insurance Information Institute and State Farm. The 18,123 dog bite claims filed in 2016 let to a total payout of $612.5 million - one third of all payments on homeowner liability claims.

