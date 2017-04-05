As the June 30 deadline to have a new state budget enacted nears, legislators will continue to wade through the governor's 2017-18 budget proposal to ensure the interests of Pennsylvanians are being looked after. We must learn from the vape tax mistake As the June 30 deadline to have a new state budget enacted nears, legislators will continue to wade through the governor's 2017-18 budget proposal to ensure the interests of Pennsylvanians are being looked after.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.