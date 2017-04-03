Volunteers turn Capitol blue to raise awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month
To draw awareness to the issue, a group of volunteers planted blue flags at the Capitol Complex in Harrisburg on Saturday. Pennsylvania Family Support Alliance , an advocacy group specializing in child abuse prevention, and PSECU joined with the volunteers to plant 4,032 PA Blue Ribbon Champion for Kids Flags on State Street and around the front of the State Capitol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Kennedy Fried Chicken (Feb '13)
|Mar 26
|vfy
|16
|Blizzard of March 2017: Why No Snow Emergency ...
|Mar 14
|A bunch of bull
|1
|Court reprimands Erie magistrate Carney (Jan '14)
|Mar 10
|Porky
|10
|Gettysburg professor arrested for arranging sex... (Aug '14)
|Mar 6
|Davenport
|44
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Mar 4
|GeneIsTheEssenceO...
|177
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|How district can fix up aging school (May '08)
|Mar '17
|LAVON AFFAIR
|6
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC