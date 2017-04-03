Vehicle goes into Susquehanna River in Harrisburg

The 911 call came in shortly before 6 a.m. It's unknown if there is anyone inside of the vehicle. Crews still trying to determine if someone is in the car that crashed into the Susquehanna River in #HBG pic.twitter.com/SNXr8vtoDI Vehicle into the river near Front and Wiconisco streets in #HBG Lights still flashing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.