U.S. arrest men on fugitive warrants in Harrisburg, York
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa ,- United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force arrested three men on fugitive warrants, Willie Billinger, 46, in Harrisburg and Randolph Jones, 52, and Fermin Lupian, 35, both in York City. On March 14, Baltimore City Police responded to an address on Paul Street in Baltimore and discovered two deceased victims who each had obtained multiple stab wounds to their bodies.
Read more at WPMT-TV York.
