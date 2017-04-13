Two men indicted for Mifflin County bank robbery
Two Harrisburg men, Sharif Layton, 38, and Jamal Cooper, 29, were indicted on April 12, 2017, by a federal grand jury for conspiracy, bank robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. According to U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, Layton and Cooper robbed the Juniata Valley Bank located in Burnham, Pennsylvania, on March 27, 2017, in which over $20,000 in cash was taken.
