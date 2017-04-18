Trooper gets jail time for assault, o...

Trooper gets jail time for assault, oppression

Read more: ABC 27

A former state trooper will serve jail time for kicking a handcuffed man in the head and lying on a criminal complaint. Ryan S. Luckenbaugh, 38, of Mechanicsburg, was ordered to serve 9-22 months in Dauphin County Prison at his sentencing Tuesday in Dauphin County Court.

