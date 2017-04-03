Tradition! Trump to keep Obama Passover custom alive with Seder Monday
US President Donald Trump will host a White House Passover Seder Monday night, an administration official told The Times of Israel on Sunday, confirming that the new administration will continue a tradition started by former president Barack Obama. Aside from the president, who is expected to attend, it is not yet clear which members of the administration will participate in the dinner, including Trump's Jewish son-in-law Jared Kushner and daughter Ivanka.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|21 hr
|Enos
|178
|Review: Kennedy Fried Chicken (Feb '13)
|Sat
|capital city
|17
|Homeowners feel costly bite of copper theft (Aug '14)
|Apr 6
|Freeland proud
|2
|Blizzard of March 2017: Why No Snow Emergency ...
|Mar 14
|A bunch of bull
|1
|Court reprimands Erie magistrate Carney (Jan '14)
|Mar '17
|Porky
|10
|Gettysburg professor arrested for arranging sex... (Aug '14)
|Mar '17
|Davenport
|44
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|117
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC