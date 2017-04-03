Tradition! Trump to keep Obama Passover custom alive with Seder Monday

US President Donald Trump will host a White House Passover Seder Monday night, an administration official told The Times of Israel on Sunday, confirming that the new administration will continue a tradition started by former president Barack Obama. Aside from the president, who is expected to attend, it is not yet clear which members of the administration will participate in the dinner, including Trump's Jewish son-in-law Jared Kushner and daughter Ivanka.

