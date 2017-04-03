This is why the cost of school buildi...

This is why the cost of school building projects are literally going through the roof: Robert Dzi...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

In the past decade, there has been a massive, secretive theft of hundreds of millions of dollars in taxpayer money in Pennsylvania and across the nation. School districts across the country are paying twice as much as they should for roofing projects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harrisburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Homeowners feel costly bite of copper theft (Aug '14) 5 hr Freeland proud 2
Review: Kennedy Fried Chicken (Feb '13) Mar 26 vfy 16
Blizzard of March 2017: Why No Snow Emergency ... Mar 14 A bunch of bull 1
News Court reprimands Erie magistrate Carney (Jan '14) Mar 10 Porky 10
News Gettysburg professor arrested for arranging sex... (Aug '14) Mar '17 Davenport 44
News Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16) Mar '17 GeneIsTheEssenceO... 177
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) Mar '17 USS LIBERTY 117
See all Harrisburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harrisburg Forum Now

Harrisburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harrisburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Harrisburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,150 • Total comments across all topics: 280,105,223

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC