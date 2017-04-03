This is why the cost of school building projects are literally going through the roof: Robert Dzi...
In the past decade, there has been a massive, secretive theft of hundreds of millions of dollars in taxpayer money in Pennsylvania and across the nation. School districts across the country are paying twice as much as they should for roofing projects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homeowners feel costly bite of copper theft (Aug '14)
|5 hr
|Freeland proud
|2
|Review: Kennedy Fried Chicken (Feb '13)
|Mar 26
|vfy
|16
|Blizzard of March 2017: Why No Snow Emergency ...
|Mar 14
|A bunch of bull
|1
|Court reprimands Erie magistrate Carney (Jan '14)
|Mar 10
|Porky
|10
|Gettysburg professor arrested for arranging sex... (Aug '14)
|Mar '17
|Davenport
|44
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Mar '17
|GeneIsTheEssenceO...
|177
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|117
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC