Third street repaving project in Harrisburg to cause 'inconvenience'

If you work, live or travel near North Third Street in Harrisburg you may want to stop by a public meeting today to learn more about a major repaving project that will cause some inconvenience. City officials will be on hand to hear public concerns and answer questions from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today during a "drop-in" type meeting inside Strawberry Square.

