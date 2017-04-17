Theatre Harrisburg's new director: Allison Hays plans to bring community to the theater
A mural painted by theatre performer and artist, Terry Croteau defines Theatre Harrisburg's Jay and Nancy Krevsky Production Center at 516 Hurlock Street in Harrisburg. Between her performance background and positions with prominent arts organizations, Allison Hays is no stranger to the Harrisburg cultural community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|thiefs public warning (Feb '12)
|Apr 15
|Milton
|4
|Gettysburg professor arrested for arranging sex... (Aug '14)
|Apr 14
|Pork
|45
|Rutter's starts selling wine in York County
|Apr 13
|Chambersburg
|3
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Apr 11
|Enos
|179
|Review: Kennedy Fried Chicken (Feb '13)
|Apr 8
|capital city
|17
|Homeowners feel costly bite of copper theft (Aug '14)
|Apr 6
|Freeland proud
|2
|Blizzard of March 2017: Why No Snow Emergency ...
|Mar '17
|A bunch of bull
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC