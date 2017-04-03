The Vegetable Hunter cafe opens boutique brewery on Restaurant Row

But diners at The Vegetable Hunter, a small and eclectic vegan and vegetarian cafe along Restaurant Row in Harrisburg, are requesting drafts of Punk Rock Girl hibiscus saison and Geiger's Punch dry-hopped pale ale with their superfood protein bowls and black bean quinoa burgers. The nearly three-year old restaurant at 614 N. Second St. recently added a boutique brewery, allowing owners Kristin Messner-Baker and John Baker to bring their passion for creative and unique ingredients to the tap.

