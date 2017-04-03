The Vegetable Hunter cafe opens bouti...

The Vegetable Hunter cafe opens boutique brewery on Restaurant Row

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

But diners at The Vegetable Hunter, a small and eclectic vegan and vegetarian cafe along Restaurant Row in Harrisburg, are requesting drafts of Punk Rock Girl hibiscus saison and Geiger's Punch dry-hopped pale ale with their superfood protein bowls and black bean quinoa burgers. The nearly three-year old restaurant at 614 N. Second St. recently added a boutique brewery, allowing owners Kristin Messner-Baker and John Baker to bring their passion for creative and unique ingredients to the tap.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harrisburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Homeowners feel costly bite of copper theft (Aug '14) 10 hr Freeland proud 2
Review: Kennedy Fried Chicken (Feb '13) Mar 26 vfy 16
Blizzard of March 2017: Why No Snow Emergency ... Mar 14 A bunch of bull 1
News Court reprimands Erie magistrate Carney (Jan '14) Mar 10 Porky 10
News Gettysburg professor arrested for arranging sex... (Aug '14) Mar '17 Davenport 44
News Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16) Mar '17 GeneIsTheEssenceO... 177
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) Mar '17 USS LIBERTY 117
See all Harrisburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harrisburg Forum Now

Harrisburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harrisburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Harrisburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,059 • Total comments across all topics: 280,109,770

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC