The next time someone tells you 'You'd be great at that - run for office' listen to them: Sheryl ...
Despite encompassing just over half the population in the Commonwealth, the number of women in elected office in Pennsylvania has always been a small minority. There are currently no women in elected statewide office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gettysburg professor arrested for arranging sex... (Aug '14)
|3 hr
|Pork
|45
|Rutter's starts selling wine in York County
|Thu
|Chambersburg
|3
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Apr 11
|Enos
|179
|Review: Kennedy Fried Chicken (Feb '13)
|Apr 8
|capital city
|17
|Homeowners feel costly bite of copper theft (Aug '14)
|Apr 6
|Freeland proud
|2
|Blizzard of March 2017: Why No Snow Emergency ...
|Mar '17
|A bunch of bull
|1
|Court reprimands Erie magistrate Carney (Jan '14)
|Mar '17
|Porky
|10
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC