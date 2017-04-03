Streams rising and could reach 'caution' level as rain continues
There could be flooding in poor drainage areas, and the Susquehanna River and Swatara Creek will be reaching "caution" stage tonight through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service at State College. A widespread inch of rain is expected today, with some places getting a little more in heavy showers or thunderstorms this afternoon, said Bill Gartner, meteorologist with the National Weather Service at State College.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homeowners feel costly bite of copper theft (Aug '14)
|15 hr
|Freeland proud
|2
|Review: Kennedy Fried Chicken (Feb '13)
|Mar 26
|vfy
|16
|Blizzard of March 2017: Why No Snow Emergency ...
|Mar 14
|A bunch of bull
|1
|Court reprimands Erie magistrate Carney (Jan '14)
|Mar 10
|Porky
|10
|Gettysburg professor arrested for arranging sex... (Aug '14)
|Mar '17
|Davenport
|44
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Mar '17
|GeneIsTheEssenceO...
|177
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|117
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC