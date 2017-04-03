Report contends property tax elimination would cost most people more Updated at

Report contends property tax eliminat...

Report contends property tax elimination would cost most people more

Read more: Pocono Record

A new study contends the current plan in Harrisburg to eliminate school property taxes would actually end up costing most middle class families more in taxes. The Keystone Research Center report estimates total taxes paid by families statewide would, on average increase by $334.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Dauphin County was issued at April 08 at 2:38AM EDT

