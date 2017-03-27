Prepare for traffic delays along Union Deposit Road for six months
If you travel along Union Deposit Road at the I-83 bridge, be prepared for backups and delays starting around April 10. That's when traffic patterns will be changed to accommodate the early stages of the I-83 eastern Capital Beltway expansion project. The changes will be in effect through October.
