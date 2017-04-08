Police looking for 2 people who assaulted security officers at Harrisburg mall
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa - Lower Swatara Township Police are searching for two people who they say assaulted multiple security guards at the Harrisburg mall just before 11:30 Saturday morning. According to Swatara Township Police, security guards at the mall were trying to detain a disorderly man, when he punched one of the officers in the face and ran.
