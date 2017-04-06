Police capture two suspects in armed bank robbery in Lebanon County
A quick end to the criminal careers of two suspects in the armed robbery of a Lebanon County bank. State and local police responded at about 11:34 a.m. Thursday morning to a reported robbery at the Fulton Bank branch at 1107 W. Main Street, in Schaefferstown, in Heidelberg Township.
