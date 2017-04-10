Keith Srakocic/AP, License: N/A
A House bill to restore mandatory minimum sentences would restore $85.5 million a year in corrections costs, even as the state attempts to save money by restructuring the system, including the closing of the State Correctional Institution at Pittsburgh. Many critics feared increases in crime, which have not occurred.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rutter's starts selling wine in York County
|14 hr
|Tex
|2
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Tue
|Enos
|179
|Review: Kennedy Fried Chicken (Feb '13)
|Apr 8
|capital city
|17
|Homeowners feel costly bite of copper theft (Aug '14)
|Apr 6
|Freeland proud
|2
|Blizzard of March 2017: Why No Snow Emergency ...
|Mar 14
|A bunch of bull
|1
|Court reprimands Erie magistrate Carney (Jan '14)
|Mar '17
|Porky
|10
|Gettysburg professor arrested for arranging sex... (Aug '14)
|Mar '17
|Davenport
|44
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC