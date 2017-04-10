Pension debt clock keeper's desire to crusade for reform may be winding down

After 940 days since he embarked on what has proven so far to be an unsuccessful pension reform crusade, Barry Shutt is seriously thinking about calling it quits. The retired state employee-turned-citizen activist had hoped that the digital electronic clock tabulating the public pension debt he keeps on display in the state Capitol's East Wing Rotunda would be a visual reminder that would jar lawmakers into action.

