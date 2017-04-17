Patients Want Collaborative Agreements Between Nurse Practitioners and Medical Doctors

A March 2017 statewide poll of Pennsylvania adults over the age of 18 indicates Pennsylvanians want collaborative agreements between nurse practitioners and medical doctors, suggesting current lobbying efforts in Harrisburg to eliminate them are unwarranted. The Patient Poll , which has a 5.1 percent margin of error and is sponsored by the Pennsylvania Medical Society, found that 82.2 percent of those surveyed want Pennsylvania to maintain its requirement that nurse practitioners have a collaborative agreement with a medical doctor.

