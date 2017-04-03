Pa inspection, emission stickers take...

Pa inspection, emission stickers taken in weekend burglary at auto shop

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WPMT-TV York

Thieves made off with Pa inspection and Pa emission stickers in a weekend burglary at suburban Harrisburg auto shop. It happen on Saturday, April 1st at about 5:48 a.m. Swatara Police responded to the Midas Muffler Shop, 2471 Paxton Street, for a report of a burglary that had taken place overnight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harrisburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Kennedy Fried Chicken (Feb '13) Mar 26 vfy 16
Blizzard of March 2017: Why No Snow Emergency ... Mar 14 A bunch of bull 1
News Court reprimands Erie magistrate Carney (Jan '14) Mar 10 Porky 10
News Gettysburg professor arrested for arranging sex... (Aug '14) Mar 6 Davenport 44
News Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16) Mar '17 GeneIsTheEssenceO... 177
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) Mar '17 USS LIBERTY 117
News How district can fix up aging school (May '08) Mar '17 LAVON AFFAIR 6
See all Harrisburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harrisburg Forum Now

Harrisburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harrisburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
 

Harrisburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,267 • Total comments across all topics: 280,061,265

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC